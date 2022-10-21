ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Celebrating 40 years of Caterina's Ristorante

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Family owned and operated, Caterina’s Ristorante features original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
WEST ALLIS, WI
milwaukeemag.com

7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes

Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Get spooked on the Haunted Cedarburg Walking Tour

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Halloween is less than a week away and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate our your own time without crowds, this may be for you. Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg previewing a self-guided walking tour of some of Cedarburg’s spookiest spots.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Roundy's hiring for holiday season

MILWAUKEE - Roundy’s announced Tuesday, Oct. 25 they are looking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The company is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions across multiple business units. "The holiday season is traditionally one of the busiest times of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations

MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year

MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died

October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
MAYVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Rethink I-794' proposes turning stretch of freeway into a boulevard

MILWAUKEE - The Grassroot organization Rethink I-794 proposes turning a portion of I-794 into a boulevard that will connect downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. The coalition ‘Rethink I-794’ said a portion of the highway between the northern end of the Hoan Bridge and Water street goes over 30 acres of what the group says is some of the most valuable commercial real estate in Wisconsin. By the coalition estimates, this portion of land is worth $1.5 Billion. Rethink 7-94 is proposing this portion be turned into a boulevard. This would essentially connect the downtown Milwaukee area with the Historic Third Ward. This would open the door to more housing and commercial opportunities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
MILWAUKEE, WI

