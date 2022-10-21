Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Celebrating 40 years of Caterina's Ristorante
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Family owned and operated, Caterina’s Ristorante features original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Get spooked on the Haunted Cedarburg Walking Tour
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Halloween is less than a week away and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate our your own time without crowds, this may be for you. Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg previewing a self-guided walking tour of some of Cedarburg’s spookiest spots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Roundy's hiring for holiday season
MILWAUKEE - Roundy’s announced Tuesday, Oct. 25 they are looking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The company is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions across multiple business units. "The holiday season is traditionally one of the busiest times of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
Old Wauwatosa gas station to be transformed into a walk-up ice cream shop
According to our partners at On Milwaukee, in September, Wauwatosa's City Plan Commission approved a new business proposal. The plan was to transform an old gas station into a seasonal ice cream shop
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite.
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caterina’s Ristorante celebrating 40th anniversary
Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Oconomowoc police locate man last seen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Rethink I-794' proposes turning stretch of freeway into a boulevard
MILWAUKEE - The Grassroot organization Rethink I-794 proposes turning a portion of I-794 into a boulevard that will connect downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. The coalition ‘Rethink I-794’ said a portion of the highway between the northern end of the Hoan Bridge and Water street goes over 30 acres of what the group says is some of the most valuable commercial real estate in Wisconsin. By the coalition estimates, this portion of land is worth $1.5 Billion. Rethink 7-94 is proposing this portion be turned into a boulevard. This would essentially connect the downtown Milwaukee area with the Historic Third Ward. This would open the door to more housing and commercial opportunities.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
