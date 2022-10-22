8 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships

Now, although Will and Jada might be the first couple you think of when it comes to an open marriage, Mo'Nique literally has a podcast called Open Relationship with her husband of 10 years, Sidney. This comes after her remarks in 2006 about being in an open relationship which led to relentless judgment and ignorant remarks on their marriage without knowing the nuances of how they make it work. This seems to be the catalyst for why Mo'Nique and her husband started the podcast to not only dive deeper into how they make their open marriage work but also how communicating each other's feelings is vital to keeping a healthy relationship. Though, in the beginning, there were other partners sexually, it seems their perspective of an "open relationship" has evolved, telling Essence , “So, it’s not just an open relationship from a sexual standpoint, it’s an open relationship in terms of dialogue that you’re having with your spouse, your mate, your sons, your daughters, your mothers, your father, because we always hear ‘be someone important' or ‘be yourself,’ but that’s only when it's politically correct — when you’ve fallen into the boundaries of what people expect you to be as opposed to you being yourself when it is against the preverbal norm, but what we find is against the norm is really the norm."