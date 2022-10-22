ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships

By Joshua Correa
Time changes everything, whether things evolve or disappear, our language, our sense of style, eating habits, etc., seem to change as time passes by. Something that has always been a hot-button topic is the discussion about monogamy.

Disney

While most people seem to believe that this traditional way of dating is ideal for a long-lasting relationship, a new generation is starting to try and make way for polyamory via throuples/open-relationships. Though it seems to be getting more attention now than ever, this non-traditional form of dating has been in the entertainment industry for years, and some have been more vocal than others.

Here's a list of 9 celebs who have spoken about their current or former experience in a non-monogamous relationship.

1. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Sa9C_0ihp6fIj00

This couple has recently been through the wringer, after Will's infamous Oscar slap, to the couple publicly airing out Jada's "entanglement" with musician August Alsina on Red Table Talk . Mr. Smith's account of their marriage was not only mentioned in his memoir, Will , but also when he sat down with Oprah on her Apple+ series The Oprah Conversation where he clarified some things he mentioned in his book. He specifically wrote about his longtime marriage with Jada stating : "We're simultaneously, 100 percent bound together and 100 percent free. We agree that we were both imperfect people doing our best to figure out how to be in this world joyfully." Though it's up for debate if you can consider their relationship a success due to their nontraditional marriage, there's no debate that they have stuck it out through the highest and lowest of times and seem to continue to support each other no matter the adversity.

Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

2. Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDRhz_0ihp6fIj00

Now, although Will and Jada might be the first couple you think of when it comes to an open marriage, Mo'Nique literally has a podcast called Open Relationship with her husband of 10 years, Sidney. This comes after her remarks in 2006 about being in an open relationship which led to relentless judgment and ignorant remarks on their marriage without knowing the nuances of how they make it work. This seems to be the catalyst for why Mo'Nique and her husband started the podcast to not only dive deeper into how they make their open marriage work but also how communicating each other's feelings is vital to keeping a healthy relationship. Though, in the beginning, there were other partners sexually, it seems their perspective of an "open relationship" has evolved, telling Essence , “So, it’s not just an open relationship from a sexual standpoint, it’s an open relationship in terms of dialogue that you’re having with your spouse, your mate, your sons, your daughters, your mothers, your father, because we always hear ‘be someone important' or ‘be yourself,’ but that’s only when it's politically correct — when you’ve fallen into the boundaries of what people expect you to be as opposed to you being yourself when it is against the preverbal norm, but what we find is against the norm is really the norm."

Araya Doheny / WireImage

3. Shailene Woodley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwck4_0ihp6fIj00

The Big Little Lies star made news after revealing to the New York Times about her past experience in an open relationship when promoting her film at the time, Endings, Beginnings, stating, "Listen, I’m someone who has experienced both an open relationship and a deeply monogamous relationship in my life, and I think we’re in a day and age where there should be no rules except for the ones designed by two people in a partnership — or three people, whatever floats your boat!" Though this seems simple enough, she later added, "But there has to be a level of responsibility in any relationship dynamic, and that responsibility is simply honesty and communication and trust. Apart from that, it’s really none of our business what people choose to do with their lives."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

4. Nico Tortorella & Bethany C. Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wxIU_0ihp6fIj00

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Nico gave some insight on their relationship saying, “Bethany and I both have very individual relationships with our sexualities. And they ebb and flow. And we aren’t swingers. We don’t have relationships with other couples. Not that we’re opposed to it, but that’s just not something that we have done." Considering the fact the couple has been together for over 15 years and has been open and honest about their fluid sexuality and gender, it makes sense that against all odds they have made their love a priority, albeit not through traditional methods. They could be the example other couples look to for how to conduct themselves in a polyamorous relationship.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

5. Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPCoN_0ihp6fIj00

In her recent appearance with The Breakfast Club , Lizzo opened up about her relationship with Myke Wright, stating that it's "not monogamous." She explained further that it doesn't mean what some might be thinking as she is not a fan of "rules" in both monogamous and polyamorous relationships, though hers is centered on love and nothing else. "But that doesn't mean I'm out here fucking and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event," she said. "It's like, do what you want to do. As long as you love me, I'm cool," Lizzo explains.

Anna Webber / Getty Images for Prime Video

6. Willow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQRrP_0ihp6fIj00

Following the discussion her parents had on Red Table Talk, Willow followed suit by revealing to her mother and grandmother that she is polyamorous. She explained, "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just step into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So, I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?"  With parents who seemed to have had their own experience with a form of polyamory, it's not a shock that their daughter might also want to experience it for herself.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

7. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DH03j_0ihp6fIj00

Angelina Jolie didn't mince words when speaking to a German magazine Das Neue about her marriage with then-husband Brad Pitt. Jolie stated, "I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship. It's worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterwards." She also added, "Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other." Though some might look at their open marriage as part of the reason for their divorce, it has never been publicly stated, and it seems other issues might have been the downfall of this longtime celebrity power couple.

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

8. Margaret Cho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucR3r_0ihp6fIj00

Back in 2013, Cho made an appearance on The Real where she explained her open marriage to then-husband Al Ridenour. She elaborated a little more after being questioned about women being there with her husband at the same time that she's been in the house, to which she explained, "We have a really big house. It's kind of like if we wanna have that, it's like, 'You can stay on your side, or I'll stay on my side.' When I see her, I'll make her dinner...Oh yeah. I've definitely been in the house."

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Do you think polyamory is the future? Let me know in the comments below.

Correction: This post was updated to more accurately reflect BuzzFeed’s values.

Comments / 0

