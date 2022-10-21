Arts and Empowerment award winners announced
Winners of the inaugural Arts and Empowerment Awards were announced at a ceremony Wednesday. The awards are to recognize artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations and individuals for their dedication to the arts and culture in Wichita County.
The winners are:
Outstanding Arts Educator – Jessica B. Johnson, Wichita Falls Independent School District
Business Champion of the Arts – Danny Martinez, Trueheart Brands, LLC
The Maker Award – Katie Britt, Katiedid Designz
Distinguished Artist of the Year – Mishic and Val Liberatore, Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre
Distinguished Cultural Organization – Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc.
Inclusion Advancement Award – 9th Street Studios
Margie J. Reese Innovation Award – Bob Barrow, Art Battle
Mayor Stephen Santellana presented the Mayor’s Choice Award to the Museum of North Texas History as an organization that has made a significant contribution to the arts and cultural climate of the City of Wichita Falls.
The awards were hosted by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.
