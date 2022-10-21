ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Arts and Empowerment award winners announced

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jcJD_0ihp6ceY00

Winners of the inaugural Arts and Empowerment Awards were announced at a ceremony Wednesday. The awards are to recognize artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations and individuals for their dedication to the arts and culture in Wichita County.

The winners are:

Outstanding Arts Educator – Jessica B. Johnson, Wichita Falls Independent School District

Business Champion of the Arts – Danny Martinez, Trueheart Brands, LLC

The Maker Award – Katie Britt, Katiedid Designz

Distinguished Artist of the Year – Mishic and Val Liberatore, Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre

Distinguished Cultural Organization – Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc.

Inclusion Advancement Award – 9th Street Studios

Margie J. Reese Innovation Award – Bob Barrow, Art Battle

Mayor Stephen Santellana presented the Mayor’s Choice Award to the Museum of North Texas History as an organization that has made a significant contribution to the arts and cultural climate of the City of Wichita Falls.

The awards were hosted by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

