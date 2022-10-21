ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis 901 FC: What to know ahead of first-ever home playoff game

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
It’s a good week for Memphis 901 FC.

Riding the high of a successful regular season and the announcement Tuesday that a new soccer-specific stadium could be built for the team by the 2025 season, the club is preparing to host its first home postseason match in franchise history Saturday.

Memphis, which entered the USL Championship playoffs as the two seed in the Eastern Conference, will welcome seven-seed Detroit City FC, coach Ben Pirmann’s former club. The winner of Saturday’s game will meet top-seeded Louisville City next weekend.

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s matchup.

Memphis 901 FC players to watch

Whether you’ve followed every match or this is the first time you’re tuning in all season, keep an eye on striker Phillip Goodrum and midfielder Aaron Molloy. Goodrum has 21 goals on the season, the second most in the league.

Similarly, Molloy is tied with the second-most assists in the league this season, having registered 10, seven of which came off set pieces. He’s also contributed 8 goals this season and created 72 goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

“Being at home for playoffs was a goal that we all had this year, and it's finally here on Saturday. We're absolutely excited,” he said. “It's huge for the city, for the community. And yeah, us players gonna give it all and hopefully come out on top.”

The opposition: Detroit City FC

Memphis and Detroit met twice during the regular season resulting in a 1-1 draw in Detroit and a 2-0 win for 901 FC in Memphis. Detroit City is entering the postseason with only one win from the past five matches, but is a fierce competitor and has already defied the odds by making the playoffs in the team’s first year in the USL Championship.

Despite the seeding differential, Pirmann said he expects an even match that could be decided in three or four pivotal moments.

“Detroit's a very, very excellent squad, they're well organized, well coached, they don't hurt themselves. So we've got to go above and beyond. And we need to be ready for 90 or 120-plus minutes,” Pirmann said.

What changes in the playoffs

According to team captain Leston Paul, the only player who has remained with the club since its inaugural season, not much. He said the team is focusing on continuing what has worked for the past 34 games this year, which included a record number of wins, 21, and a record number of goals, 65.

“Everyone is motivated, it's a playoff game. This is what we've played the entire season for. It’s win or go home so we have to win, to go out and have our best game,” he said. “Getting into the playoffs was the first goal. The next goal will be to win the next game. And then the next goal after that will be to win the next game. That's it ‘til the end of the season.”

Tickets remain on sale for the 7 p.m. matchup at AutoZone Park. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+ and CW30.

“Hopefully we can play great and entertain the fans and most importantly advance,” Pirmann said. “But to be able to do it in this community, in this stadium is great for our club and the supporters.”

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development, healthcare and, occasionally, soccer, for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email atCorinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

