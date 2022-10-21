ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pregnant woman found dead in running car on Texas road, police say. Boyfriend charged

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

More than six months after a pregnant woman was found shot to death in a running car, authorities have charged her boyfriend with capital murder , according to police in Texas.

Amber Butler, 27, was found unresponsive at about 9:35 a.m. on April 8 when police were called to a southwest Houston road , according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said they found her with a gunshot wound while “in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic with its engine still running.”

Butler, who “was in the late stages of pregnancy,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her unborn child was also killed.

An investigation led police to identify 26-year-old boyfriend Devin Marsalis Allen as a suspect.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 19, police said.

My daughter lost her life because of someone’s selfishness,” Butler’s mother, Anika Benjamin, told KTRK. “My family and I may have a little peace from it all, but it won’t bring her back.”

Family members said Butler was days away from delivering her second son, according to the news outlet.

“A 5-year-old is left behind grieving. A mother is left behind grieving,” relative Phyllis Brown told KTRK. “An entire family is left behind to grieve, and we’ll get through it with the grace of God. But we’re going to continue to watch justice prevail.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Teen accused of fatally stabbing pregnant woman after argument at party, CA cops say

Woman who was 8 months pregnant is shot and killed leaving gas station, Texas cops say

Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
494
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy