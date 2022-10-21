ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Eagles Add More Dates to Extended ‘Hotel California’ Tour

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heX1F_0ihp6XBn00

Legendary band the Eagles added five more cities, all on the West Coast, to their Hotel California tour.

So get ready Portland, Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs and San Jose. You’ll soon be singing “this could be heaven or this could be hell … such a lovely place, such a lovely face.”

The Eagles now feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt. Country star Vince Gill joins as a special guest. Deacon Frey, son of original member Glenn Frey, no longer is touring with his dad’s group. The group announced his departure this spring.

The Eagles’ Hotel California tour is very specific. The group plays the original album in its entirety. But this time, they’re backed by an orchestra and a choir. Then, the group sings another set devoted to the rest of the group’s numerous classics, including “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Witchy Woman” and “Lyin’ Eyes” Jim Ed Norman directs the orchestra for this tour. Coincidentally, he also contributed to the string arrangements on the original album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyPke_0ihp6XBn00
Seen here — the late Glenn Frey, Don Felder and Joe Walsh performed live onstage on the first Hotel California tour (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

So let’s go back to 1976, when the Eagles released the album as an early Christmas present for their fans. This was the first album for Walsh, who replaced original member Bernie Leadon. And it was the last for bassist Randy Meisner, a founding member of the group that first formed in 1971.

Hotel California represents the Eagles second-best selling album after the group’s “Their Greatest Hits, 1971-75.” Hotel California was certified 26 times platinum. The single, “Hotel California,” won a Grammy for record of the year. And “New Kid in Town,” another single from the album, won the Grammy for best arrangement. “Life in the Fast Lane” was a third classic from the album. It easily reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and finished as fourth overall for the year.

All the new dates, which the group announced this week, are for 2023, specifically in February and March. The revamped tour started Sept. 27, 2019. But like so many other musical events, got placed on ice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group relaunched the Hotel California tour in August, 2021, with a five-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform

The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
CONCORD, CA
TheSixFifty.com

How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’

Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco

San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

574K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy