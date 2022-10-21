Eagles Add More Dates to Extended ‘Hotel California’ Tour

Legendary band the Eagles added five more cities, all on the West Coast, to their Hotel California tour.

So get ready Portland, Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs and San Jose. You’ll soon be singing “this could be heaven or this could be hell … such a lovely place, such a lovely face.”

The Eagles now feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt. Country star Vince Gill joins as a special guest. Deacon Frey, son of original member Glenn Frey, no longer is touring with his dad’s group. The group announced his departure this spring.

The Eagles’ Hotel California tour is very specific. The group plays the original album in its entirety. But this time, they’re backed by an orchestra and a choir. Then, the group sings another set devoted to the rest of the group’s numerous classics, including “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Witchy Woman” and “Lyin’ Eyes” Jim Ed Norman directs the orchestra for this tour. Coincidentally, he also contributed to the string arrangements on the original album.

Seen here — the late Glenn Frey, Don Felder and Joe Walsh performed live onstage on the first Hotel California tour (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

So let’s go back to 1976, when the Eagles released the album as an early Christmas present for their fans. This was the first album for Walsh, who replaced original member Bernie Leadon. And it was the last for bassist Randy Meisner, a founding member of the group that first formed in 1971.

Hotel California represents the Eagles second-best selling album after the group’s “Their Greatest Hits, 1971-75.” Hotel California was certified 26 times platinum. The single, “Hotel California,” won a Grammy for record of the year. And “New Kid in Town,” another single from the album, won the Grammy for best arrangement. “Life in the Fast Lane” was a third classic from the album. It easily reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and finished as fourth overall for the year.

All the new dates, which the group announced this week, are for 2023, specifically in February and March. The revamped tour started Sept. 27, 2019. But like so many other musical events, got placed on ice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group relaunched the Hotel California tour in August, 2021, with a five-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York.