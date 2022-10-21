ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score prediction, scouting report

By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessee Titans exit their open week with an early lead in the AFC South. Tennessee (3-2) faces the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) for the second time this season, at Nissan Stadium (noon, CBS), looking to extend its win streak to four games.

Tennessean sports writer George Robinson breaks down the game and offers his score prediction.

Titans' offense vs. Colts' defense

It's no coincidence that when Tennessee began to feature running back Derrick Henry prominently in the offense, the Titans began their win streak. Henry has rushed for 85, 114 and 102 yards in the last three games. His 114 yards three weeks ago was against the Colts, who are giving up an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Another steady diet of Henry could be in store Sunday. He had a season-high 28 carries against Washington on Oct. 9.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to adjust to a passing game that hasn't exploded this season. He threw for 137 yards against the Colts on Oct. 2, but no pass went beyond 23 yards. Tannehill was efficient in that game, hitting on 80.9% of his passes, but Tennessee needs deep-threat ability.

ESTESPunter Ryan Stonehouse bet on himself, and it's paying off for Tennessee Titans

KING HENRYWhat Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry said about declining stats, lack of long runs

Keep an eye on Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, who missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. Paye injured his ankle in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos and is week-to-week. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was limited in practice this week after missing Indy's last two games. He suffered a concussion in the second quarter of the Colts' 21-17 loss to Tennessee and has dealt with nose and back injuries.

Who has the edge? Titans

Titans' defense vs. Colts' offense

If there's one statistic Tennessee's defense will be focused on, it's the propensity of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to fumble the ball. Ryan leads the league with 11 fumbles this season and the Titans' defensive front can have a drastic effect on the game if it can pressure Ryan.

Linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice this week and was a full participant as well as safety Amani Hooker. Dupree's return gives the Titans defense a jolt. Dupree is an edge rusher that allows Denico Autry to slide back to defensive tackle where Autry has excelled. With a struggling Colts offensive line, that's given up 21 sacks, pressure on Ryan will be critical.

INJURIESMike Vrabel isn't relying on navigating injury bug like its 2021

Ryan is still dangerous. He's second in the league in passing yards (1,765) and among the league leaders in completion percentage (67%). Since that Oct. 2 game, Ryan threw for 251 yards in a win against Denver and 389 yards in a win against Jacksonville last Sunday. But he has only eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions. And the NFL's reigning rushing champ, Jonathan Taylor, is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered against the Titans three weeks ago. He missed the last two games and was limited in practice this week.

Who has the edge? Titans

Score prediction

Titans 35, Colts 17: While Indianapolis has put the ball in Ryan's hands the past two weeks, without a healthy Jonathan Taylor in support, the Titans should disrupt the Colts offense. Tennessee's secondary will be challenged by Ryan so Hooker's return is key. The Colts' could shorten its passing game to keep Ryan in rhythm, upright and limit turnovers but the Titans will make enough explosive plays on offense to put this game away.

