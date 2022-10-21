ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Meeting Fiancée Firerose Over a Decade Ago in Resurfaced Comments

By Caitlin Berard
Back in August, Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, went public with their romantic relationship. At the time, the couple was presumed to have met a year earlier during their collaboration on the song “New Day,” when Cyrus was 60 and Firerose was in her mid-20s, though her exact age remains unknown.

Now, however, it’s been confirmed that “New Day” wasn’t their first interaction. On the contrary, a resurfaced interview from 2021 suggests that their first meeting occurred more than a decade ago.

In August of last year, the couple appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where they gave more insight into their relationship. According to Firerose, they met more than 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series starring Billy Ray Cyrus’ daughter, Miley Cyrus.

“We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” Firerose explained. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up.”

“The music industry is not easy,” she added with a laugh. “But he’s been just a really, really incredible support.”

Billy Ray Cyrus then gushes about his newest title – Papaw Cyrus. In addition to his six children, Billy Ray is now a grandfather of one. “It’s been beautiful … he’s a beautiful little fella,” Cyrus said. “And just a great little spirit. Like everything, it’s been a tough year or two. And with every ending is a new beginning.”

“It’s just great they they brought this little boy into our world,” he continued. “He’s amazing.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Announce Their Engagement

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are now believed to be engaged, as the couple recently posted a series of pictures to Instagram in which Firerose appears to be wearing an engagement ring.

This news comes only five months after Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, announced their divorce after 28 years of marriage. According to the divorce documents filed by Tish, however, the couple hadn’t lived together in over two years prior to going public with the split.

“Billy is happier than he has been in a long time with Firerose,” a source close to the couple told The Sun. “There had been problems in his marriage for a while. … Things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.”

Firerose moved from Australia to the United States when she was 19, at which point she began pursuing her music career. The young singer says her passion for singing and songwriting stretches back far before the move, though.

“I honestly can’t tell you where it came from,” she told Main Street Nashville. “But my spirit and my soul connected to the world through music and helped me make sense of everything. I would get home from school and write a song about my day. I thought that it was a normal thing to do.”

