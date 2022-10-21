Myles Murphy, Jacoby Windom headline the weekly Bednarik Award honor roll

Myles Murphy was absolutely tremendous for Clemson last week as the defensive end made play after play in an important win over Florida State. For his efforts, Murphy was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week as he highlights this week’s weekly honor roll from the Maxwell Football Club.

Murphy’s strong performance leads the way as one of the seven top performers highlighted by the Maxwell Football Club from Week 7 of the college football season.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football. Last season, Georgia’s Jordan Davis was the recipient of the Bednarik Award.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J. where the winners of the Maxwell Award (for the nation’s top player) as well as the Bednarik Award are honored.

Check out the seven players who made this week’s Bednarik Award Weekly Honor Roll!

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

[embed]https://twitter.com/MaxwellFootball/status/1582370922110980097[/embed] The line from Clemson is last weekend’s win over Florida State was impressive. Murphy had six total tackles, with 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also added a forced fumble in an impressive performance off the edge for the Tigers on his way to being named the Bendarik Award’s Player of the Week.

LB Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State

[embed]https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1581427753190297600[/embed] Michigan State got a much-needed win over Wisconsin on Saturday with Windmon making plays all over the field. He finished with 11 tackles including two tackles for a loss. He also had a forced fumble and an interception for ‘Sparty.’

DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

[embed]https://twitter.com/CanesFootball/status/1581638973687877633[/embed] Unstoppable off the edge, Mesidor had 3.5 sacks in a 20-14 at Virginia Tech. Mesidor finished the game with eight total tackles as Miami evened their record to 3-3.

DE David Perales, Fresno State

[embed]https://twitter.com/FresnoSportsMag/status/1582497669221519360[/embed] The Bulldogs may just be 2-4 on the season, but they are coming off a strong win over a solid San Jose State – a win in which Perales played a huge role. Talk about efficiency: Perales had five tackles in the win. Four of them were sacks.

LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

[embed]https://twitter.com/HookemHeadlines/status/1581684914629459969[/embed] In a 24-21 win over Iowa State, Ford did a lot of everything. The junior linebacker had eight total tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception to key a solid effort from the Longhorns defense.

LB David Ugwoegbu, Oklahoma

[embed]https://twitter.com/OU_Football/status/1581335552816652288[/embed] It has been a down season for the Sooners, but Saturday’s win over No. 19 Kansas certainly has the feel of something that could turn the season around. Ugwoegbu had eight total tackles (five solo) including a sack, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry as Oklahoma got the upset win.

DB DeAndre Boykins, North Carolina

[embed]https://twitter.com/indytribune/status/1582873740370915328[/embed] Following on a strong performance the week in before a win over Miami, Boykins had seven tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry as the Tar Heels got a win at Duke over the weekend.

