Bill Cappo, longtime coach of Archbishop Wood's girls soccer program, dies at 75

Longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach Bill Cappo passed away on Thursday. He was 75.

Cappo took over as the Vikings’ head coach in 1994 and remained through 2016 before he retired at the age of 70.His teams won 311 games in those 23 years and seven Philadelphia Catholic League championships, including three successive titles.

For the first 14 years of Cappo’s career, the Catholic League was not part of the PIAA but once the PCL joined the association in 2008, the Vikings won seven PIAA District 12 titles while reaching the PIAA Class 3A finals in 2010 and the Class 2A final two years later.

Cappo’s win-loss record, however, is only one element of his legacy. His dedication to his players and the game of soccer left a lasting impact.

Dan Finello was Cappo’s assistant for 17 years. Following Cappo’s retirement, Finello took over as Wood’s head coach; Cappo stayed as his assistant for the 2017 season.

“He was an absolute players’ coach,” Finello said. “If you couldn’t play for him, you couldn’t play for anybody. He was in command — there was no two ways about it — but would only get upset, and very few times I saw him upset, if he really wanted them to do something and they failed to carry it out correctly. But I only saw him upset maybe five times in 18 years.”

Finello said Cappo understood that high school-aged players weren’t going to play the game perfectly.

“No matter how great you are, you can be prone to an error,” he said. “Nobody was ever thrilled with that, but if you missed a shot, grazed off the post or something, he had been there (as a high-school player). He knew that and he also realized that he was dealing with 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old kids.”

Joe Krantz spent 36 years coaching the Wood boys’ team before retiring in 2015. Krantz said the players responded to Cappo’s personality.

“The girls seemed to love him,” he said. “He was very humble, not a demonstrative leader. He wasn’t a yeller and whatnot. The girls always responded, I thought.”

Krantz points out that the person Cappo’s players saw was the person he actually was.

“Kids are funny,” he said. “They’ll catch a phony in a second. He was genuine.”

Ryan Haney is the boys' soccer coach at Archbishop Ryan. Prior to taking over the Raiders, he coached the Ryan girls' team and had many memorable matchups with Cappo’s Vikings as the schools battled for Catholic League supremacy.

Growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, Haney worked in a soccer equipment store and over time got to know Cappo as a coach and a man.

“He used to come in and buy gear for the kids and get their uniforms,” Haney recalled.

The rivalry between Wood and Ryan was fierce, but Haney always respected the way Cappo ran his program.

“He was a gentleman,” he said. “That got the kids to respond to him.

“He was always competitive. Over the years, he’s coached All-Americans. I consider him one of the ambassadors of the (Catholic League).”

Haney said Cappo understood that high school sports are intended to be part of the educational process.

“He said the right things,” Haney said. “It was such a great approach to handling his kids. The kids all loved playing for him. I had girls I coached in club who played for him during those (championship) years. They loved playing for him.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.