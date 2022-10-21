Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
It's cute, but is it safe to put your dog in a Halloween costume?
Every holiday season brings viral videos and social media posts of canines in costumes. And while seeing a pet in a costume is adorable — it can also be dangerous. As Halloween draws near, experts are cautioning pet owners about the popular practice. More than three-quarters of owners plan...
topdogtips.com
Fun Halloween Activities for Dogs
Who says we are the only ones who can enjoy Halloween? I don't know about you, but I love Halloween!. This has to be one of my favorite holidays, but it does not feel complete without my loving dog. While you can't give your dog sweets and chocolate, there are...
Wanna See Something BOOtiful? Upstate NY Pets Dressed for Halloween!
It's that time of year and why should humans have all the fun? These Capital Region pets are all dressed up for Halloween. If you are still wondering how to dress up your furry friend, this may give you some inspiration.
petguide.com
Survey: Over 50% of Pet Owners to Take Their Pet Trick or Treating
Autumn is here – and it’s the favorite season of the year for many people, for some particularly because it is the time when we celebrate Halloween! And if Halloween is a holiday near and dear to your heart, it only makes sense you’d want to share it with your four-legged best friend. Trick or treating is one of the most loved Halloween traditions, and this year, more and more pet parents are deciding to bring their pets to enjoy the fun of getting free treats (an activity all pets love, you’ll agree).
katzenworld.co.uk
Keeping Outdoor Cats Safe and Healthy Year-round
Keeping your cat indoors is the best way to keep them safe from traffic, pollutants, and predators. However, most cat owners agree that access to the outdoors gives cats a better quality of life, even if they are at greater risk of accidents. As a cat owner, it’s your job...
Reasons to Spay or Neuter Your Pet
Owning a pet is a big responsibility, one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Your cute and cuddly kitten is going to grow up into a cat that may prefer to spend time outdoors (than beside you on the couch). Your little puppy may become over fifty pounds, so it isn’t going to be cute when he jumps on you at that size. In fact, he could seriously hurt you!
katzenworld.co.uk
Preventing Fleas – Advice on Keeping Your Furry Friend Flea Free
As the cooler weather rolls in, many of us may think flea season has passed us by. However, our heated homes mean they can thrive all year round, so regular preventive treatment is the only way to ensure furry family members are protected against these pesky parasites. PDSA Vet Nurse,...
If You See A Dog With A Red Collar, Don't Go Near It
Most people know not to approach a dog that is menacingly growling or aggressively barking, but those aren't the only clues you should be mindful of when you see a pup you want to pet. It turns out that the color of a canine's collar is very important as well, especially if it is red.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
pethelpful.com
Pet Possum's Adorable Halloween Costume Makes Him Our New Superhero
When you think of totally adorable pets you'd like to own, you may consider dogs or cats or even cows. But you probably aren't even considering the utterly adorable pet that @Vincent_van-poss has, and that is a small, floofy, hilarious possum. Not only does Vincent enjoy snuggles with mom, eating...
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Small and Low Maintenance Pets That are Good Company
They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
simphome.com
7 Types Of Barriers You Can Use For Your Pets
If you own pets, then you need to take steps to look after them. Unfortunately, a lot of pet owners are ignorant of the fact that without proper care, their pets can seriously injure themselves. Most people just leave their pets to their own devices. Because of this, many pets suffer completely avoidable injuries.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
