Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
Police Searching For NW Oklahoma City Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglary suspect. Authorities say the person was seen lurking around an apartment near Melrose and Council last Thursday. Police say if you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers.
Police: Man shot 5 times in northwest OKC, search for suspect continues
Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times at a local auto parts store.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
kswo.com
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
okcfox.com
Two people arrested in connection to homicide at Best Way Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Friday at the Best Way Inn. Oklahoma City police and US Marshals arrested 30-year-old Jarrett Johnson and 28-year-old Carion Lenox on a first-degree murder warrant. The two were taken into custody on Friday...
Southside murder hotspot yields 4th homicide in 2022
A person was found dead Oct. 21 from what police believe are gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Bestway Inn on the south side of OKC. The post Southside murder hotspot yields 4th homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
OCPD Respond To Deadly Assault In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to the scene of a fatal assault with a deadly weapon near Southeast 29th Street and I-35. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. So far there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
KOCO
Rain continues after severe storms move through central Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through central Oklahoma on Monday, bringing heavy rain and some severe thunderstorm warnings. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team have been tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest from meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog...
Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose
An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
okcfox.com
ODOC: 32-year-old woman arrested for playing part in suspected contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) have arrested a woman from Oklahoma City who is suspected to be involved in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group (STG). Agents from the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
okcfox.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
