ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase

UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
ALTUS, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Rain continues after severe storms move through central Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through central Oklahoma on Monday, bringing heavy rain and some severe thunderstorm warnings. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team have been tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest from meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy