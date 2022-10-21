Utah State had the only winning streak it’s ever known this season snapped by Wyoming with a demoralizing 28-14 victory. And while an increasing number of injuries tempts one to excuse this loss, the fact remains that it happened and will have an impact on the season going forward. Reality is reality and the Aggies must either win in the face of adversity or go down as a team most would prefer to forget.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO