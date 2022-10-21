Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
One dead in LeFlore County shooting
A person dies in an early morning shooting in LeFlore County, Okla., on October 25.
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
A Mississippi man died after being Tased and punched while in police custody but a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. His mother says 'the evidence is in his face.'
"They said they didn't have enough evidence — the evidence is in his face," the mother of Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody, told Insider.
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
breezynews.com
Assault, DUI and other recent arrests
On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
WTOK-TV
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific. It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.
breezynews.com
AAA: Gas Prices Down 6 Cents in 2 Weeks
A spike in gas prices peaked in Mississippi about two weeks ago. Since then, AAA says the average price statewide has fallen about six cents to just under $3.27. Locally, pump prices continue running higher than the statewide average. The auto club says Neshoba County is averaging around $3.29, it’s $3.34 in Leake County and almost $3.41 in Attala County.
breezynews.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
breezynews.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
The State Health Department is reporting new COVID deaths in Attala and Neshoba counties. The two were identified from recently reviewed death certificate reports, the deaths occurring between August 20th and October 7th. Since last Tuesday, Leake County has reported 21 new COVID cases, Neshoba County has had 16 and Attala County 12.
deltanews.tv
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store. “Change has come, and […]
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
wcbi.com
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
Comments / 0