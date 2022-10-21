LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific. It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.

1 DAY AGO