Read full article on original website
The Arbiter
3d ago
Judging a book by the cover here, if he's 42 he looks 62.. and not very bright. I've always thought that drivers tests should also come with intelligence tests. Same for weapon permits.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Grovetown teen charged after hitting and killing pedestrian
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Few Parkway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Corey McMurray was heading west towards Chastain Drive when he hit Christopher Herrin. Herrin was walking along the shoulder when he was hit and thrown into the treeline on […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m., police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was being cleared...
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Grovetown. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies, 26-year-old Christopher Herrin...
WRDW-TV
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 20 between exit 190 and exit 194. It is unknown at this time what the cause of traffic is, but a witness says two 18-wheelers appear to be on the side of the road. News 12 is working to...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Fairmount Street in Augusta Monday morning. The call came in at 3:51 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 4:45 a.m. as smoke came from the rooftop. According to dispatch, there are no...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
WRDW-TV
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
RCSO searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a chase Thursday night. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag violation at which time the driver took off initiating a pursuit. The chase ended at Monte Sano and Central Ave when the Charger crashed into another […]
One dead following fiery crash on Glenwood Drive in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal crash in Aiken County. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night off Glenwood Drive. Glenwood Drive runs between Silver Bluff and Pine Log Roads. South Carolina Highway Patrol says driver veered off the road, hitting a culvert. The vehicle overturned, struck a […]
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
wfxg.com
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
WRDW-TV
A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
wgac.com
Single Vehicle Fiery Wreck in Aiken Claims One Life Late Thursday Night
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night fiery crash Thursday, just south of Aiken. The driver of a Toyota 4-door sedan lost control of the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive. Authorities say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned, then hit a brick sign before bursting into flames.
wfxg.com
56-year-old woman missing from Fairview Ave.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman: fifty-six-year-old Tammy Rabun. Rabun was last seen sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 outside her home on the 1800-block of Fairview Ave. She was officially reported missing Oct. 5. Officials say she walks with a limp, but has no other known medical issues.
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
Comments / 3