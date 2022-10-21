ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Car Into A House

2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver

2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary

FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House

2022-10-23@5:13pm–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a car that drove through a fence striking a home at Pequonnick at Coleman Street Saturday evening. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Break-In

2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
FAIRFIELD, CT
shsroundtable.com

Active Shooter Scare at SHS

At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail

MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash

2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

North Branford Police search for robbery suspect

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy