Read full article on original website
Related
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Car Into A House
2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
trumbulltimes.com
Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting
HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver
2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
sheltonherald.com
Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary
FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits House
2022-10-23@5:13pm–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a car that drove through a fence striking a home at Pequonnick at Coleman Street Saturday evening. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Break-In
2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
shsroundtable.com
Active Shooter Scare at SHS
At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
sheltonherald.com
Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail
MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash
2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
North Branford Police search for robbery suspect
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0