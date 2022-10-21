Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Popculture
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Randy Travis Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘We Sing Her Home to Heaven With Grateful Hearts’
The world lost a country music legend when Loretta Lynn died last Tuesday (Oct. 4); for Randy Travis, the loss was especially personal. In a statement, he remembers Lynn as a pioneer who inspired him during his years as an up-and-coming star, and a friend who extended a warm welcome to him as he rose up the ranks of country music stardom.
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
How Did Elvis Presley Spend The Last Week of His Life?
The last week of Elvis Presley's life was filled with tasks ordinary to the life of the entertainer as he prepared for yet another tour, scheduled to start on Aug. 17, 1977.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized & Will No Longer Tour In 2022
“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal," a statement on the "Margaritaville" star's social media channels reads. "Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Former East Tennessee Home Is Officially On The Market For $3.5 Million
If you wanna live like queen Dolly Parton, now’s your chance. Her former East Tennessee home is officially on the market for a cool 3.5 million, and is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, not too far from Douglas Lake. Dolly’s late parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, bought the 1,548-square-foot...
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’
Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Brawl Breaks Out At Arizona Alan Jackson Concert After Guy Punches An Old Man
We all know and love Alan Jackson as arguably the greatest country artists in not only the ’90s, but country music history. However, as great as AJ is, he doesn’t exactly put out ass whoopin’ music, and one of his concerts would be the last places I’d expect to see a fight break out.
Reba McEntire shares how she was able to raise her son not to be a 'spoiled brat'
Reba McEntire recently opened up about raising son Shelby not to be spoiled and how having him changed her perspective on life and made her less selfish.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Taste of Country
