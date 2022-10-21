Read full article on original website
This month's new moon will be accompanied by a partial solar eclipse on October 25. The eclipse will be in the emotional water sign of Scorpio, per Stylecaster. The events will usher in Scorpio season with a bang, as the intensity and heightened emotions from the sign may spill over into the other members of the zodiac as well. Meanwhile, the eclipse is said to be a time of reflection and heavy energy all on its own.
Each month of the year is symbolized by a specific birthstone. Each of these gems represent a month and have their very own meaning and significance to those born within those months. Most commonly, it's easy to spot a birthstone being worn in jewelry, as they're usually seen in necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings as a way to celebrate the wearer's own birth month, or perhaps the birth month of someone close to them such as a partner or child (via Uncommon Goods). Wearing a birthstone is also considered to be a symbol of wellness and good fortune.
