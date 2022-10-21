ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Police Locate Family of Found Child in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — *****Update*****. The mother of the found child has been located. Tulsa Police Lieutenant Matt Arnold tells KRMG the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Lt. Arnold says a friend of the mother saw the media posts/stories about the child found...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Judds final tour coming to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Judds will make a final stop in Tulsa in 2023. Wynonna Judd is bringing “The Judds: The Final Tour” to the BOK Center Feb. 2, in celebration of the life of Naomi Judd, who died in April. Tickets go on sale Friday and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
HASKELL, OK
KRMG

Suspect in axe attack charged with murder after 22-year-old victim dies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say the charges against 26-year-old Israel Trejo have been amended to first degree murder after the 22-year-old victim of Monday night’s axe attack died in the hospital on Thursday. Fox23 News spoke with Lt. Brandon Watkins about the investigation into Monday’s violent attack....
TULSA, OK

