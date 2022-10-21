TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO