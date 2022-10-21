Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Locate Family of Found Child in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — *****Update*****. The mother of the found child has been located. Tulsa Police Lieutenant Matt Arnold tells KRMG the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Lt. Arnold says a friend of the mother saw the media posts/stories about the child found...
The Judds final tour coming to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Judds will make a final stop in Tulsa in 2023. Wynonna Judd is bringing “The Judds: The Final Tour” to the BOK Center Feb. 2, in celebration of the life of Naomi Judd, who died in April. Tickets go on sale Friday and...
Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
Broken Arrow Police warn public as they investigate mail thefts
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after seeing an uptick in reports of people having their mail stolen and checks washed. They said thieves are trying to steal money and want to warn people so they don’t become victims. Ethan Hutchins is the spokesperson for...
Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
Adair Public Schools says security staff member left gun in school bathroom
ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools (APS) said a gun was left unattended in a school bathroom by a member of security staff on Monday. A letter from APS Superintendent Mark Lippe obtained by FOX23 says all students and staff are safe after the weapon was found by a school custodian in a bathroom at Adair High School.
Suspect in axe attack charged with murder after 22-year-old victim dies
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say the charges against 26-year-old Israel Trejo have been amended to first degree murder after the 22-year-old victim of Monday night’s axe attack died in the hospital on Thursday. Fox23 News spoke with Lt. Brandon Watkins about the investigation into Monday’s violent attack....
Friends, loved ones remember the life of the 22-year-old man who was killed in an axe attack
TULSA, Okla. — James, ‘Jimi’ Patterson, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night after Tulsa Police said a man attacked him with an axe earlier this week. His older sister, Alyssa Robichaud, had to say goodbye to her little brother sooner than she ever imagined. “We were very...
OHP: 13-year-old driver ejected from car after crashing following chase
TULSA, Okla. — A 13-year-old Tulsa boy was injured after he was ejected following a car crash and chase early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The boy was driving a 2012 Volvo and was going northbound on Garnett Road just before 3 a.m., troopers said. Troopers said...
