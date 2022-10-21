Read full article on original website
thecountyline.net
Local trick-or-treat hours, other Halloween events slated
Local communities will offer trick-or-treat hours and other Halloween activities. • Elroy — Trick-or-treat hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Curt Strutz will present “Visiting the Beyond” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Elroy Public Library. • Kendall — Trick-or-treat hours from...
Classifieds for Oct. 20
EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby’s in Cashton, 654-5144. The Wilton American Legion Hall is always available for wedding receptions, banquets, parties, anniversaries, business meetings, dances, etc. Call 608-764-0426 for appointment. WILTON FOOD PANTRY: The Wilton Area Food Pantry...
