Kentucky State

Kentucky governor hopeful faces charges after allegedly chasing nephew’s truck

By Julia Shapero
 3 days ago
A Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly chasing a nephew in his pickup, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Thursday.

Eric Deters, a suspended lawyer, reportedly chased his nephew’s truck through a family farm on Oct. 3, getting as close as two feet to the truck.

The chase occurred after the boy allegedly gave Deters the middle finger. Deters’s nephew called his father, who ultimately called the police, according to the Courier Journal.

The gubernatorial candidate reportedly told police his nephew was “lucky he didn’t get his — kicked” and that he wanted to “scare the —- out of” him.

Deters was also accused of sending several harassing voicemails and texts to his brother and sister-in-law questioning his brother’s and nephew’s sexuality and threatened to “kick his —” if his nephew flipped him off again, the Courier Journal reported.

The brother also said that Deters was not allowed to be on the family farm where he chased his nephew.

Deters is charged with one count of menacing, two counts of harassing communications and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Asked for comment by the Courier Journal, he responded with an Oct. 7 video from his YouTube series “Bulldog Show” titled “I Don’t Take Crap From Punks or Anyone!”

Deters was also charged last year with carrying a concealed deadly weapon after security reportedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at the Cincinnati airport.

He is running to challenge Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in next year’s election.

Comments / 23

Toni Allender
2d ago

Enough of this already...This should be a private family matter. All families have issues to work through. The nephew was totally disrespectful and the cause of the whole thing....I still support The Bulldog.

Reply(2)
7
D H
2d ago

kid did it on purpose to provoke a scene for THE AGENDA! DONT FALL FOR THESE SCHEMES....WALK AWAY!......I got it, believe me, but wait to handle the drama after Nov 8th. Stop, breathe, think, WALK AWAY FROM THE CRIMINALS AND DRAMA!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
6
Big Blue
3d ago

Only the best & brightest from the Republican Party! Vote BLUE in November up & down the ballot.

Reply(9)
13
