Smell gas, get out fast

Natural gas worker Jamie Exum reminds residents that safety starts by remembering, “Smell natural gas, get out fast.”

WINSTON-SALEM — As a natural gas technician, serving my community gets me up and out the door in the morning. It’s an honor and privilege to help our customers and help keep our neighborhoods safe.

I’ve worked for Piedmont for over 14 years, and in that time, I’ve investigated countless potential natural gas leak calls at homes and businesses. While none of these calls resulted in injuries or death, it is always important to remember – if you smell natural gas, get out fast! This is especially important right now as temperatures turn colder during the fall and winter months.

Over the years, I’ve learned there are simple steps you can take to help ensure the safety of you and your family if you suspect a natural gas leak. First, if you smell that rotten eggs smell – get out fast, and call Piedmont at 800-752-7504 or call 911 from a neighbor’s house or from another location far from the smell of natural gas. One of our trained technicians will respond and assess or fix the situation. It’s also good to know that natural gas leaks cause bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter – so it important to pay attention to these signs as a first line of defense.

I encourage everyone to remember and react the next time you smell, see, or hear the signs of a natural gas leak. Just remember, “smell natural gas, get our fast!”