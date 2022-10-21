Kingsport prepares for winter, checks snow fighting equipment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is gearing up to be sure the roads are safe when snow falls this winter.

A release from the city states that employees will inspect each piece of snow-fighting equipment during the week of Oct. 24-28. Equipment will be inspected at the Kingsport Public Works facility.

The city’s equipment includes 30 pickup trucks complete with salt machines and plows, 11 single-axle dump trucks, 10 tandem-axle dump trucks, three tractors with plows and three salt brine trucks.

In addition to the equipment, Kingsport has 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine ready and stored in the event of snow. According to the city, crews were activated for five snow events in 2021, which used 1,546 tons of road salt and more than 33,000 gallons of salt brine.

