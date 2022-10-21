Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
AOL Corp
Kerry: ‘We need to get back to the table’ with China on climate
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday called for the return of climate negotiations with China after the country halted cooperation on the issue following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan in August. In remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations, the former secretary of State said that...
UK music industry to implement anti-racism code of conduct from 2023
A new code of conduct to eliminate racism in the music industry will be adopted in 2023. Designed by Black Lives in Music (BLIM), an organisation set up to address inequality in jazz and classical spaces for Black musicians, the UK Music Industry Anti-Racism Code will cover issues around pay, inclusion and safety for Black, Asian and ethnically diverse members of the sector.
Comments / 0