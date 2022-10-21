Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) told the NFL's Tom Pelissero that he will play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Giants. Jones was limited with a hamstring injury during practices this week, but there never seemed to be much concern about his availability for today's game against the Giants. He'll suit up for what could be a fun matchup between two teams bouncing back from disappointing 2021 seasons.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO