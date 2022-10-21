Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple NY Jets players appear to take subtle digs at Elijah Moore
It doesn’t seem like New York Jets players are siding with Elijah Moore. Ever since Elijah Moore requested a trade on Thursday, the chief concern among New York Jets fans has been whether the newfound drama would damage the positive energy in the locker room. If the cryptic social...
Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker
The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux delivers message to critics: 'F--- 'em'
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had a message for the doubters and critics as the team moved to 6-1 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
numberfire.com
Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
Yardbarker
Giants’ OT Evan Neal diagnosed with Grace 2 MCL sprain
The New York Giants picked up a number of injuries against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 7 win on Sunday afternoon. One of the more prominent losses was rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal, who was rolled up on, sustaining a knee injury. After seeing the amount of pain that...
New York Jets Rookie Breece Hall Has Likely Suffered a Season-Ending Injury
Since making his NFL debut with the New York Jets, rookie Breece Hall has quickly made a name for himself among the best up-and-coming running backs in the league. He had his career-best game during the sixth week of competition, rushing for 116 yards and leading the Jets to a 24-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers.
Giants’ Landon Collins will be active for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville | Azeez Ojulari placed on injured reserve
Landon Collins’ second stint with the Giants will become official Sunday when the former Pro Bowl safety is activated from the practice squad for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source confirmed Saturday. Collins, 28, signed with the Giants Oct. 6 and met the team in London for...
ESPN
Jets' Breece Hall dealing with likely ACL injury
DENVER -- The New York Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood Sunday was tempered with the fear that rookie sensation Breece Hall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Hall, carted off...
ESPN
Source: Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered torn ACL
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury Sunday in the win over the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood was tempered by Hall's injury. The rookie sensation was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 win at Empower Field.
Sporting News
Brian Daboll says Giants' win over Jaguars 'shouldn't have come down to' tackle at 1
The Giants have played in plenty of close games to start the season, but none were closer than their Week 7 victory over the Jaguars. New York's 23-17 win Sunday was decided by a single yard. The Jaguars were about to complete at least a game-tying touchdown drive when Christian Kirk's forward progress was stopped by Fabian Moreau and Xavier McKinney at the Giants' 1 with about three seconds left.
Tom Coughlin has simple advice for Giants coach Brian Daboll: 'Win'
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has developed a relationship with former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin since arriving in New Jersey. The pair have spoken on a number of occasions and even had lunch with quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this year. Their conversations have centered around football, as you might expect, and other more casual topics.
numberfire.com
Jags' Marvin Jones (hamstring) will play in Week 7
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) told the NFL's Tom Pelissero that he will play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Giants. Jones was limited with a hamstring injury during practices this week, but there never seemed to be much concern about his availability for today's game against the Giants. He'll suit up for what could be a fun matchup between two teams bouncing back from disappointing 2021 seasons.
Big Blue View
‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules
6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
profootballnetwork.com
New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
Daniel Jones becomes first Giants QB since 1946 to rush for 100 yards in win over Jags
The New York Giants remain one of the surprise teams of the NFL this season after improving to 6-1 on Sunday following a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones has been a big reason for New York's early season success, and on Sunday, he did something no Giants' quarterback has done since 1946.
FOX Sports
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones praises rival NFC coach
Although the Detroit Lions are limping into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys can take this team lightly. Detroit has been known to put up big numbers even in losses and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of praise for Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell and the job he has done so far, doing so during an appearance on the K&C Masterpiece show.
Yardbarker
New York Jets LB Quincy Williams proving to be another waiver steal for Joe Douglas | Film Analysis
The growth of fourth-year linebacker Quincy Williams has been one of the more promising elements early to the 2022 New York Jets season. Williams was claimed by the Jets shortly before the start of the 2021 regular season through waivers. As a former third-round pick in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars had seen enough of Williams after just two years.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0