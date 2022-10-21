Read full article on original website
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
(Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the state has scrutinized the cause of each of the deaths that have occurred in state Department of Corrections custody this year. But the Republican governor’s rivals, Democrat Les Gara and independent Bill Walker, raised grave concerns over the deaths at the Alaska Federation of Natives’ forum for the candidates for governor, which also included Charlie Pierce, another Republican.
Virtual Alaska Fisherman EXPO to be held in November
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association and the Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust are hosting a Fall Fishermen’s EXPO, aimed at providing educational workshops and training to new and experienced local fishermen as well as others with interest in the fishing sector. At the November 9th...
AFN President's Awards Honorees for 2022 released
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community with awards. The Health award goes to an Alaska Native who shows strong commitment, competence, and sensitive care in the health field, and whose accomplishments approve health care for Alaska Natives.
Enforcement of Tribal Court Protective Orders a historic step forward
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has been working to update the Alaska Public Safety Network so that any Tribal Court Protective Order can be entered into the statewide criminal justice system. The Alaska Department of Public Safety in Partnership with the Alaska Department of Law, Alaska...
