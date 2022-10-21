ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Comments / 1

WJHL

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WSMV

RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week

Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed. Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past …. Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed. 12-year-old flown...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro

A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro. Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro. A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in South Nashville

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville. Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in …. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville. Suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Bellevue food truck targeted for second time

Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck. Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Remembering pilot killed in crash

A Clarksville battery plant is expected to benefit from new White House funding. Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County …. Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned. Bellevue food truck targeted for second...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

