Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located
UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
Car wash raises $8K for Hendersonville cop diagnosed with terminal cancer
Members of the Hendersonville Police Department turned their headquarters into a giant car wash Saturday afternoon to raise funds for one of their own.
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
Former Tennessee state rep. arrested, charged with DUI after Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An injury vehicle crash in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of former State Rep Jeremy Durham. Metro Nashville police responded to a two-car crash at 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. One driver claimed to be injured. Police say one of the...
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week
Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed.
12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro. Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro. A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a...
Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Bellevue food truck targeted for second time
Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
Cheatham County cracking down on drivers illegally passing school buses
School buses in the county were recently equipped with cameras that have since helped catch at least two drivers who illegally passed stopped school buses off Old Clarksville Pike.
Remembering pilot killed in crash
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
