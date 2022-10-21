Iowa’s lackluster offense can help Ohio State achieve something it hasn’t done in 5 years

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO