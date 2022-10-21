ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Doeren talks path ahead with Chambers as QB for the Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did last week’s bye come at a good time for NC State?. How did the Pack use the time to better tweak an offense now led by Jack Chambers?. Will the defense now shoulder even more of the load now that the Pack is without starting quarterback Devin Leary?
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys

The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School downgraded to code yellow lockdown; officers broke up fight

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Ghosts of Raleigh

A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy