Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Doeren talks path ahead with Chambers as QB for the Wolfpack
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did last week’s bye come at a good time for NC State?. How did the Pack use the time to better tweak an offense now led by Jack Chambers?. Will the defense now shoulder even more of the load now that the Pack is without starting quarterback Devin Leary?
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys
The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
cbs17
‘Run for Sue’: Runners honor Raleigh mass shooting victim Sue Karnatz at annual race
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — #RunforSue has a been a frequently-used social media tag since Sue Karnatz was shot and killed while running on the Greenway. She was one of the five victims of the Raleigh mass shooting on October 13. Since then, there have been several runs in her...
Raleigh mass shooting victims remembered at vigil in downtown Raleigh
The vigil was held at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.
QSR magazine
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami, Mario Cristobal roasted on social media after Duke blows out Hurricanes
Miami entered Saturday’s game against Duke as a 10-point home favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, however, it was all Blue Devils. Capitalizing on 8 turnovers by the Hurricanes, Duke pulled away for an absolute blowout. Mike Elko’s squad outscored UM 21-0 in the 4th quarter on the way to a 45-21 road victory.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
WRAL
East Wake High School downgraded to code yellow lockdown; officers broke up fight
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
'I love you': Wife of Officer Torres delivers moving tribute during memorial service in Raleigh
"Gabe - I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to be a mommy. You were the best daddy."
cbs17
UNC expert discusses long-term mental health impacts of mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So many lives are forever changed after the mass shooting in Raleigh and it can have a long-term impact on people’s mental health. Both Duke and UNC health officials say their mental health experts have been helping those affected by the Raleigh mass shooting.
