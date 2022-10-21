Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.

October food assistance payments will reflect cost-of-living increases for fiscal year 2023, which begins this month.

Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive an additional $95 monthly payment in October.

The additional assistance will go out to 1.3 million Michigan citizens in more than 700,000 households.

Coinciding with the extra financial assistance, Meijer announced that it will offer special discounts on fruits and vegetables for customers with SNAP benefits. The incentives apply to all Meijer locations and will remain in effect for a year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.