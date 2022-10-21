ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.

October food assistance payments will reflect cost-of-living increases for fiscal year 2023, which begins this month.

Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive an additional $95 monthly payment in October.

The additional assistance will go out to 1.3 million Michigan citizens in more than 700,000 households.

Coinciding with the extra financial assistance, Meijer announced that it will offer special discounts on fruits and vegetables for customers with SNAP benefits. The incentives apply to all Meijer locations and will remain in effect for a year.

Brenda Hapner
4d ago

Michigan needs to raise the income limit for its government program eligibility guidelines due to inflation of everything!

nate
4d ago

As his as food have went up every single human need the help even people with high paying jobs because we don't want to work for just food we work to live.

Kenneth Nelson
4d ago

Through October. It needs to be until this inflation stops. People need more money and food assistance. This will not end until worthless Biden is out of of our Whitehouse. The Republican party needs to take over the House and Senate in november. that will be a good start. we can't keep living like this.

