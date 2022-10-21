Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Central Valley Remains Undefeated, Defeats West Allegheny 55-7
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) What was once expected to be a showdown quickly turned into a shutdown. A pair of defensive touchdowns in the first quarter allowed the Central Valley Warriors to cruise to their 36th win in a row, a 55-7 victory over West Allegheny at Sarge Alberts Stadium on WBVP. 99.3 FM, the Trib Live High School Sports Network and BCR Video/Audio Streams.
beavercountyradio.com
On Living Well this Week Dr. Maroon and Jeff Bost Discuss: Should I Take a Multi-vitamin
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss a listener’s question about multi-vitamins. The listener said that they live a healthy life style and eat properly and wants to know if they should still take a multi-vitamin? The pair discusses the the topic as well as what exactly is a healthy diet.
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC to Present Computer Security Workshop
(Monaca, Pa.) The Community College of Beaver County, in partnership with the Beaver County Library system, is offering a free hands-on computer security workshop on Monday November 14, 2022. Topics include passwords, two-factor identification, malware software, and more. This 90-minute course will not only educate the local community but will also help protect the families and businesses that CCBC interacts with.
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game: Mohawk @ Western Beaver, 10/22/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Western Beaver High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Golden Beavers battle the Warriors. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Mohawk:
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Community Groups Share $6,000 in Grants
(Photo from L to R: State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-16th); Tim Iman, Executive Director of Crop & Kettle; and Colin Fitzsimmons, Vistra’s director of government affairs in Pennsylvania. Provided with release) (BEAVER COUNTY, Pa.) Vistra and its leading Pennsylvania retail electricity brand, Dynegy, today announced $6,000 in donations to...
beavercountyradio.com
Neville Island Ramp to Northbound I-79 to Close Today For Two Weeks
(Neville Island, Pa.) PennDOT is announcing the closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue (Neville Island) to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Today. The ramp will be closed continuously through Friday, November 4 as crews conduct concrete deck repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
beavercountyradio.com
Eastbound I-376 Parkway West Short-term Traffic Stoppage Monday Morning in Robinson
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting. A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur on eastbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway West over Boyce Road...
Comments / 0