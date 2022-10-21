Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s TD celebration was inspired by a soccer star

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caught the pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, then slipped free from three Buffalo Bills defenders.

In front of Smith-Schuster was nothing but the end zone, and he scored his first touchdown with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. After crossing the goal line, Smith-Schuster trotted to the back of the end zone and dropped the ball.

Smith-Schuster then sat down in a Zen pose as CBS Sports’ Tony Romo said: “Smith-Schuster getting a little yoga session” as teammates joined him.

The inspiration for that Smith-Schuster celebration came from across the pond. Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland does that same move after scoring a goal for his country or his club team, Manchester City.

Smith-Schuster shared that tidbit in a Twitter post this week. “Took some inspiration from one of the greatest to do it @ErlingHaaland,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Smith-Schuster continues this celebration or if it was a one-time thing.