Internet Cats Are Getting Their Own Museum Exhibit

Related
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
psychologytoday.com
15 Facts You Might Not Know About Cats
Cats are a major threat to wildlife populations worldwide. Cats have different personality characteristics, including being shy, confident, and playful. If cats are not handled by 14 weeks, they will not want to socialize with people. Some older cats don't like to be petted, and instead prefer other forms of...
Cat Owner Shocked To Discover How Chicken in the Air Fryer Keeps Vanishing
A clever cat that managed to steal some chicken from an air fryer has stunned its owner with its ingenious way of obtaining it. Cats are known for being cunning pets, which can sometimes prove detrimental to their owners, as TikTok user lilmilmil found. According to Fear Free Happy Homes,...
Time Out Global
These hilarious animal snaps took the crown at the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Been having one of those weeks where things just aren’t going your way? Life left you feeling a little blue on this humble Friday? We’ve got just the remedy for all your woes. The shortlist for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have just been announced, and the...
PHOTOS: Zebra ‘Farting’ and Smiling Moose Make Shortlist for 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Some comical photos of animals have been nominated for comedy wildlife photography awards. Photos include a smiling moose and many more. CNN shared a few of the photos on Instagram. “Yes, that is a zebra farting. These are just some of the images shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography...
Hearts Melt As Two Dogs 'Dumped' at Rescue Aged 14 Find New Forever Home
A video showing how two old rescue dogs found a new forever home has melted hearts online after it was shared on social media. Many people imagine taking care of a young puppy and watching them as they grow up, but TikTok user jenna.fifi has shown the joy of adopting pooches in their senior years.
The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target
Cozy knits, chic chenille and faux fur blankets for getting comfortable on the couch.
Watch this brilliant bird: Apollo, an African grey parrot, amazes internet with his smarts, vocabulary
Apollo the parrot is lighting up the internet with his verbal skills and intelligence. How owners take his training very seriously, and share what methods they use to bring out his talents.
pethelpful.com
Video of Ducks Putting Themselves to Bed Each Night Couldn't Be Any Cuter
There's something so comforting and cozy about getting our pets ready to go to bed at night. Calling your cat or dog and telling them it's time to go nite-nite is something every animal lover finds themselves doing at the end of a long day. But when you think of getting all cozy with your animal companions, you probably aren't thinking of ducks.. unless you're like the lucky duck mama in this video!
pawesome.net
Video of Black Lab Freaking Out When Owner Jumps in Lake Will Make You LOL
The love of a dog for its owner is a beautiful thing. And when that dog sees its owner in what it perceives as a dangerous situation. It can be concern and fear for his owner’s life that pushes a dog to try to save his owner. For example, two Labrador Retrievers saw their owner jump into a lake and worried about his safety. But the black Labrador Retriever went into a panic.
pethelpful.com
Bernese Mountain Dog's Graduation From Puppy Class Annoucement Is Priceless
Everyone likes to celebrate their accomplishments. When you work hard to achievement something, it's nice to be recognized by your friends and family for your effort. One pup had a recent achievement that she was very proud of, and she got the celebration she deserved in this can't miss video!
Cat's 'Powerful' Punches During Playfight With Pug Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."
chatelaine.com
The Chicest Way To Hide Your Cat’s Litter Box
It’s a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it. Case in point: We happily put up with bulky and unsightly litter boxes for the love of our furry friends. But no matter where you hide it—behind a bedroom door, in the bathroom, tucked away in a closet—a kitty bathroom takes up valuable real estate. (And, let’s be honest: It isn’t always so easy on the nose, either.) Decor YouTuber and small-space expert Alexandra Gater shares the affordable Ikea hack that she uses to keep her space mess-free and her cat, Lottie, happy.
pethelpful.com
Bull Mastiff Sits Just Like a Human and We Can't Stop Laughing
If a pet wants your attention, he or she will come over and jump on you. Or maybe they'll make noises until you go to them. Whatever it is, it's not quiet. It's as if they don't know how to just sit patiently until you get a chance to go over to them.
pethelpful.com
Tortoise and Dog's Unlikely Love Story Needs Its Own 'Disney' Movie
One of the greatest joys as a pet owner is when your pets form a strong bond with each other. It's wonderful to see these animals that you love endlessly showing each other love as well. One woman experiences this joy between her two pets that make an unlikely match, and she is sharing the love online.
'House Of The Dragon' Prosthetics Guru Studied Flesh-Eating Diseases For Viserys
Barrie Gower researched disorders like necrosis and leprosy to make King Viserys' decline "very grounded in the real world of horrible diseases."
Baby Bird Attempting First Hunt Leaves Internet in Stitches
"I hate when my dinner keeps running away," a Reddit user said.
Watch As Golden Retriever Puppy Prepares To 'Choke Slam' Rottweiler
A golden retriever puppy has left the internet in hysterics after attempting to "choke slam" a rottweiler. A clip of the pup's surprise attack has been watched more than 7.7 million times on TikTok and, according to one viewer, even the WWE "couldn't compare." In the video posted by user...
HuffPost
180K+
Followers
10K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0