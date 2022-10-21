ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Any ban of Russian uranium could revive local mine

By By Alex Hargrave Buffalo Bulletin Via Wyoming News Exchange
BUFFALO – Uranium Energy Corp., which acquired the Christensen and Irigaray Ranch uranium mines in Johnson and Campbell counties in buying Uranium One Americas in December, is slowly preparing to restart operations.

That’s according to Donna Wichers, vice president of Wyoming operations for UEC. UEC appears confident uranium will be priced high enough to start operations.

To sustain operations, the market price needs to remain at $60 per pound. Currently, it is approximately $48.

More nuclear reactors, which generate electricity using uranium, would increase demand for the resource. If Congress bans uranium imports from Russia, Wichers said, that would mean heavier reliance on a domestic product that doesn’t exist right now.

Wyoming’s congressional delegation has backed a bill that aims to do just that. Introduced in March, HR-7222, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., would ban Russian imports of uranium. Sen. John Barrasso introduced a companion bill in the Senate, cosponsored by fellow Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

“It is absolutely imperative that we cut off all Russian imports, including uranium,” Lummis said in a press release. “Every dollar we send to Russia is a dollar used to continue to attack innocent people in Ukraine. Wyoming has more than en ough uranium to fill this gap, and we can mine it in a more environmentally friendly and safe way.”

Both bills were introduced in both chambers, though no further action has been taken.

Wichers is hopeful, because reports say the White House may soon ban Russian aluminum imports in response to the country’s military escalation in Ukraine. This shows a willingness to ban Russian imports, which could eventually include uranium.

“Things like that will definitely help the market price,” Wichers said. “More utilities buying domestic – that’s what happens when they can’t get it from Russia, which is cheaper than to buy from domestic sources.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. imports most of the uranium it uses as fuel. U.S. nuclear power reactors purchased the equivalent of about 46.74 million pounds of uranium in 2021. Of that, 5% was domestically produced.

During that time, 35% of the uranium the country used was imported from Kazakhstan, 15% from Canada, 14% from each Russia and Australia, 7% from Namibia, and the final 10% was from five other countries.

In testimony to the Senate in March, Scott Melbye, president of the trade association Uranium Producers of America and executive vice president of UEC, said American uranium producers can’t compete with state-owned companies that use price undercutting tactics. Melbye called out Russia for employing “predatory market practices to cultivate America’s dangerous reliance on the Kremlin and its allies for uranium and nuclear fuel.”

Another factor that could spur domestic uranium production is the proposed national uranium reserve.

The Department of Energy issued a request for bids for 2 million pounds of domestic uranium. UEC submitted a bid last month, Wichers said.

UEC is preparing for when it resumes operations.

“When we shut things down back in 2018, we did things like disconnected our piping and things like that, so now we’re back reconnecting all of our piping,” Wichers said. “We have a list a mile long: checking wellhead integrity, leak detection systems, cleaning our parts and pieces that go on top of our wellheads, checking pumps, reinstalling wellhead boxes.”

EIA estimates UEC’s mines in Campbell and Johnson counties could produce 1.3 million pounds of uranium annually.

