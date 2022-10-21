Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms

Rosati-Kain High School, an all-girls Catholic preparatory school, is located only five minutes away from SLU’s campus. Situated at the corner of Lindell and Newstead, it is across from the multi-million dollar new Cathedral, and just down the block from the Archbishop’s 11,000 square foot mansion, where he lives alone. Just a few weeks ago, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski announced that the Archdiocese of St. Louis would be closing Rosati-Kain at the end of the year due to a lack of funds, which the Church might have had if they weren’t lobbying against abortion and gay marriage and lining their own pockets.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO