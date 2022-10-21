Little Falls Chamber to host youth trick or treating, Oct. 31

The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites preschool and elementary aged school children to come Trick or Treating, Monday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Participating businesses will display a Chamber poster on their door or window. Visit the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.littlefallsmnchamber.com for a complete list of participating businesses.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

“Trick or treating is sponsored by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce as a means of showcasing our business community,” said Chamber President/CEO, Debora K. Boelz. “The event draws nearly 1,000 children in some parts of the community.”

The business community is supportive of this event as it brings people into their businesses with the hope of future purchases.