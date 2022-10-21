Read full article on original website
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
2 compete in November election for Rockford-area Kent County Board seat
ROCKFORD, MI – A Cannon Township trustee faces a Democrat on Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County Board’s 4th District seat. Cannon Township Trustee Katie DeBoer, a Republican, will face Democrat Judy Wood in the race for the county board seat representing Cannon and Courtland townships, Rockford and the southern third of Nelson Township, not including Cedar Springs.
Incumbent Republican Kent County commissioner facing Democrat challenger for District 8 seat
KENT COUNTY, MI — Kent County Commissioner Dan Burrill is facing a challenger for a seat on the board of commissioners seat representing part of the city of Wyoming. Burrill, a Republican, is running against challenger Democrat Jennie Chatman. District 8, as redrawn as part of the redistricting process...
2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board
WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
Grand Haven school board race has 7 candidates running for 4 open seats
GRAND HAVEN, MI – There are seven candidates running for four open seats on the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education this November. The Grand Haven school board has two, six-year seats up for grabs, as well as two partial-term seats that voters will fill in the Nov. 8 general election.
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 1st District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will defend his seat against a challenger Nov. 8 to represent the county board’s 1st District. Republican Ben Greene will square off against Democrat Jerry D. Berta in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion Grand Rapids.
Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education
MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members about the upcoming election.
Lowell-area county board contest pits former state lawmaker against office manager
LOWELL, MI – A former state lawmaker and an office manager will compete Nov. 8 for the county commission’s 5th District. Republican Dave Hildenbrand and Democrat Vanessa Lee will face off in the November general election for the Kent County commission seat representing Lowell, Lowell Township, Ada Township and a portion of Cascade Township.
9 candidates vying for 4 Rockford Public Schools board seats in Nov. 8 election
ROCKFORD, MI — Voters in the Rockford Public Schools district will elect four candidates to its school board in the Nov. 8 election. Nine candidates are competing for four seats – one seat is a partial term ending in 2024, while the other three seats are for full four-year terms.
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
Muskegon’s election trailer hitting the streets ahead of Nov. 8 election
MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon’s mobile election trailer will be making the rounds ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The trailer will visit various neighborhoods throughout the city, providing citizens opportunities to register to vote, and apply for and submit absentee ballots. In addition, the...
Six candidates seeking two seats on Greenville school board
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI - Six candidates are battling for two, six-year seats on Greenville Board of Education in the November general election. Board members with terms expiring this year, Rocky Hansen and Ronald Billmeier, will not be seeking reelection, guaranteeing two new faces on the board. Voters in the Nov....
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
School coaches crying foul over new teacher pension rule
For over 3 decades, East Kentwood High teacher Stephanie Stephenson has split her time between the classroom and the high school track.
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
2 Michigan destinations on list of most beautiful small towns in America
The United States is home to some of the greatest and grandest cities in the world, but it’s the small-town hidden gems that truly make it a destination. And according to a recent article published by the travel and lifestyle publication Architectural Digest, two of the best small towns in America are in Michigan.
