ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete in November election for Rockford-area Kent County Board seat

ROCKFORD, MI – A Cannon Township trustee faces a Democrat on Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County Board’s 4th District seat. Cannon Township Trustee Katie DeBoer, a Republican, will face Democrat Judy Wood in the race for the county board seat representing Cannon and Courtland townships, Rockford and the southern third of Nelson Township, not including Cedar Springs.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board

WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education

MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
MUSKEGON, MI
TheDailyBeast

This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
MLive.com

Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs

Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy