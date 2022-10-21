Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
KWTX
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday. Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
KWTX
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
News Channel 25
FBI, Waco police search for bank robber
WACO, Texas – The FBI and Waco police are searching for a suspect who robbed Texell Credit Union on Saturday. Police say a light-skinned man “walked into the building (at 1221 Hewitt Dr. at 11:44 a.m.), brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money," a Waco Police Department news release said.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
Temple man arrested in connection with a 3-year-old's death remains hospitalized
A Temple man arrested in connection with a 3-year-old boy’s death remains hospitalized after being injured Saturday in a fiery crash near Itasca.
KWTX
Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
fox44news.com
Robber targets Texell Credit Union in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning. Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
KWTX
Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
63-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 63-year-old man was killed in a deadly, single-vehicle crash while riding his motorcycle in Killeen, says the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers say that they responded to the crash on Friday, Oct. 21. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers. According...
Georgetown Police looking for suspects of thefts at construction sites
The department said there has been an increase in construction material being stolen from new home construction sites in and around the City of Georgetown, and in the Williamson County area
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0