Copperas Cove, TX

News Channel 25

FBI, Waco police search for bank robber

WACO, Texas – The FBI and Waco police are searching for a suspect who robbed Texell Credit Union on Saturday. Police say a light-skinned man “walked into the building (at 1221 Hewitt Dr. at 11:44 a.m.), brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money," a Waco Police Department news release said.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Robber targets Texell Credit Union in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning. Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old

TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake

A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
KCEN

63-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 63-year-old man was killed in a deadly, single-vehicle crash while riding his motorcycle in Killeen, says the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers say that they responded to the crash on Friday, Oct. 21. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers. According...
KILLEEN, TX
