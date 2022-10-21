ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

Two Stanly County schools to close because of ‘respiratory illnesses,’ SCS says

Two Stanly County schools will be closed for two days due to a high rate of respiratory illnesses. Stanly County Schools posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon:. “Aquadale Elementary and South Stanly Middle School are currently experiencing high incidences of respiratory illnesses. We have collaborated with local...
Stanly News & Press

Monarch receives $7.56 million in grants

Monarch, a provider of services to people with mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries, was recently awarded $7.56 million in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants allow Monarch to...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County General Election Results 2022

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Guilford County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Davidson County General Election Results 2022

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Results for Davidson County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Randolph County General Election Results 2022

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Randolph County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

SCC president addresses trade facility delays

The trades facility under construction at Stanly Community College has hit some delays, according to the school’s president. Enamait gave an update during a recent meeting of the Stanly County Economic Development Commission. Enamait said the Charlotte area, including Stanly, is one of the worst in the nation in...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Respiratory Syncytial Virus on rise across the country

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly known as RSV, is plaguing hospitals all across the country. Although the virus is seen in children each year, it's being seen especially early this year. Doctors say the cases also seem more severe. "It does seem we are having...
Stanly News & Press

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will’s Place addresses funding discussion

As Board of Directors of Will’s Place, we would like to address concerns voiced at the Oct. 2 Stanly County Commissioners meeting and published in the Oct. 13 edition of the SNAP. Truth and trust are supremely important to any organization. These virtues are especially imperative for a nonprofit...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more

A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for the largest gasoline spill in the U.S. since the early 1990s. On Aug. 14, 2020, two teenage boys found gasoline bubbling from the ground at the Oehler Nature Preserve, in Huntersville. The company now estimates 2 million gallons leaked from a section of pipeline that had broken roughly a month before. The groundwater contains very high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic contaminants related to petroleum products: toluene, xylene, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

Pfeiffer graduate studies migraines in Dallas

Mandee Schaub of New London knows the feeling of a migraine all too well. “I’ve had 24/7 headaches since I was 12 years old,” she said. “Every day, all the time.”. Schaub, the daughter of Fauna and Michael Schaub of New London, graduated in May from East Carolina University with a master’s in biomedical science and a concentration in neuroscience.
NEW LONDON, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly Early College employee arrested on child endangerment charges

An employee working with Stanly Early College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes alleged in working with children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by Stanly Community College (SCC) who worked at the Early College, a high school program on the SCC campus.
ALBEMARLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy