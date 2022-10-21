Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Two Stanly County schools to close because of ‘respiratory illnesses,’ SCS says
Two Stanly County schools will be closed for two days due to a high rate of respiratory illnesses. Stanly County Schools posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon:. “Aquadale Elementary and South Stanly Middle School are currently experiencing high incidences of respiratory illnesses. We have collaborated with local...
Stanly News & Press
Monarch receives $7.56 million in grants
Monarch, a provider of services to people with mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries, was recently awarded $7.56 million in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants allow Monarch to...
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WXII 12
Guilford County General Election Results 2022
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Guilford County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
WXII 12
Davidson County General Election Results 2022
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Results for Davidson County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
WXII 12
Randolph County General Election Results 2022
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Randolph County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Stanly News & Press
SCC president addresses trade facility delays
The trades facility under construction at Stanly Community College has hit some delays, according to the school’s president. Enamait gave an update during a recent meeting of the Stanly County Economic Development Commission. Enamait said the Charlotte area, including Stanly, is one of the worst in the nation in...
Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have accused a local nonprofit of conducting illegal political activity within the county. On Friday, Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes and Vice Chair Winston McGregor sent a letter to several state and county officials calling […]
WXII 12
Respiratory Syncytial Virus on rise across the country
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly known as RSV, is plaguing hospitals all across the country. Although the virus is seen in children each year, it's being seen especially early this year. Doctors say the cases also seem more severe. "It does seem we are having...
triad-city-beat.com
Inflammatory, anonymous signs crop up next to Democratic school board candidate signs in W-S
Featured photo: Anonymous signs were posted next to Democratic school board candidates’ yard signs in Winston-Salem on Monday. (screenshot) Local Democrats were surprised Monday to find not that some of their roadside election signs had been vandalized or stolen, but that they had some company. Drivers in East Winston-Salem...
Stanly News & Press
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will’s Place addresses funding discussion
As Board of Directors of Will’s Place, we would like to address concerns voiced at the Oct. 2 Stanly County Commissioners meeting and published in the Oct. 13 edition of the SNAP. Truth and trust are supremely important to any organization. These virtues are especially imperative for a nonprofit...
newsfromthestates.com
Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more
A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for the largest gasoline spill in the U.S. since the early 1990s. On Aug. 14, 2020, two teenage boys found gasoline bubbling from the ground at the Oehler Nature Preserve, in Huntersville. The company now estimates 2 million gallons leaked from a section of pipeline that had broken roughly a month before. The groundwater contains very high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic contaminants related to petroleum products: toluene, xylene, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Stanly News & Press
Pfeiffer graduate studies migraines in Dallas
Mandee Schaub of New London knows the feeling of a migraine all too well. “I’ve had 24/7 headaches since I was 12 years old,” she said. “Every day, all the time.”. Schaub, the daughter of Fauna and Michael Schaub of New London, graduated in May from East Carolina University with a master’s in biomedical science and a concentration in neuroscience.
WBTV
Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a complaint made by the mother of an autistic child who attends Hurley Elementary School. According to the complaint, the non-verbal six-year-old child was tied to a chair in a classroom by the teacher.
Greensboro traveling nurse calls on News 2 after cell phone provider restricts calling
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amy Bondatti remembers the day well. Her car overheated and she was stranded on the side of the road. Bondatti had her phone with her, but it wasn’t working properly. “I could receive calls and texts, but I could not call or text,” Bondatti said....
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Early College employee arrested on child endangerment charges
An employee working with Stanly Early College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes alleged in working with children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by Stanly Community College (SCC) who worked at the Early College, a high school program on the SCC campus.
