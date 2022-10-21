Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
news3lv.com
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
news3lv.com
Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
news3lv.com
12th annual 'NF Hope' concert
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrating 12 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the NF Hope concert returns to the stage!. Joining us now are founders Melody and Jeff Leibow.
news3lv.com
Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
news3lv.com
Excision hosts High Roller show in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to dance and headbang at Excision's upcoming two-night performance in the valley. Excision is hosting the High Roller show at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from November 18-19. The show features a night of immersive audiovisual and music from an extensive lineup.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
news3lv.com
Local students get pointers from 'Hamilton' actors
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You may be familiar with the line from the musical Hamilton: "I'm not throwing away my shot." Some local students took their shot with a master acting class featuring the touring cast from Hamilton. The musical is on its second run at The Smith Center...
news3lv.com
#SweaterWeather: First cold temps of the season arrive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brrr! We were off to a chilly & breezy start early Monday morning with valley temperatures starting off in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph in the morning with wind gusts of 20+ mph. The good news is the winds will gradually back down throughout the day with calmer weather expected by this afternoon.
news3lv.com
Vintage vehicle display now open at the Wynn Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new display showcasing various antique and contemporary vehicles is now open for guests to enjoy through the end of the month. The vehicle displays are in anticipation of the third annual Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance, which is set to unveil the whole collection of over 200 vehicles hosted at the Wynn Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
When We Were Young Fest canceled Saturday due to high winds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When We Were Young Fest organizers announced that Saturday's show has been canceled due to advice from the National Weather Service and LVMPD. According to festival organizers, The National Weather Service upgraded their Saturday forecast to a high wind warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph winds.
news3lv.com
'When We Were Young' festival safety ahead of high winds forecast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Noise complaints, a lack of cold drinking water, and a lack of emergency crews were issues at the previous music festival hosted in this same location by the same company. It’s been less than six months since ‘Lovers and Friends' music festival attendees spoke to...
news3lv.com
Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
news3lv.com
Springs Preserve Haunted Harvest rescheduled due to high winds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Haunted Harvest at the Springs Preserve planned for Saturday has been rescheduled for next Friday due to high winds. Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday, October 28. Springs Preserve is preparing for Haunted Harvest and Dia de Muertos with different hours. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Downtown Brew Festival canceled due to high winds forecast for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Downtown Brew Festival in Las Vegas planned for Saturday has been canceled due to the strong winds forecast for the area. The website for the festival states that organizers from the event team Motley Brews reached the decision to cancel after speaking with vendors and the venue.
news3lv.com
UMC hosts largest fundraising event with 'Evening of Hope' gala
Las Vegas (KSNV) — University Medical Center (UMC) hosted its annual gala, which was said to be the biggest fundraiser in the hospital's 91- year history. The 'Evening of Hope' gala was held on Thursday, October 20, at the Wynn Las Vegas. The fundraiser highlighted stories of survival from...
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighter receives award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
Comments / 0