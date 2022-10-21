Charlie’s Take: Three points on the current state of the New York Yankees and the ALCS

Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS
If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Sporting News
Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'
Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
Houston Astros sweep New York Yankees to reach 4th World Series in 6 years
"The Phillies, they can hit," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "As you saw, they don't quit. ... You get this far, they got the same belief over there that we have over here."
Love 'em or hate 'em, Series-bound Astros keep on winning
The Houston Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons
Yankees eliminated from postseason, swept by Houston in ALCS
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason after being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies star reflected on what the moment meant to him while staying focused on the task at hand: beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman on the hot seat after ALCS sweep by Astros?
It’s time to play the blame game in the Bronx. There will be plenty of finger-pointing Monday following the Yankees’ 6-5 loss Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series as the Houston Astros swept New York to return to the World Series. Want to bet...
End of an era? Yankees swept into offseason that could lead to goodbye Aaron Judge
It took a do-or-die for the Yankees to punch back at the Houston Astros with some authority. They actually did some hitting and scored a few runs Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone even changed things up and went to his best relievers after Nestor Cortes was forced...
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick. The...
Yankees on brink because Aaron Judge is vanishing | Klapisch
Maybe Aaron Judge had nothing left after a month of chasing Roger Maris’ home run record. Maybe the Astros pitchers are that good. Or perhaps Judge is caught in the riptide that’s about to end the Yankees’ season in an embarrassing ALCS sweep. Choose your theory, but...
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone defends Josh Donaldson’s playoff production
Josh Donaldson has struck out in half of his 22 at-bats this postseason. He’s also posted a .393 on-base percentage — the second-highest mark on the Yankees through their first six playoff games. “As we struggle for offense period,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday, “it’s interesting that everyone...
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'need wholesale changes,' 'a new voice' after ALCS sweep
Unsurprisingly, sports radio legend Mike Francesa delivered some parting shots at the New York Yankees after they suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series that wrapped up late Sunday night. "The Yankees have become masters of the excuse," Francesa said...
Yankees' Nestor Cortes leaves ALCS Game 4 due to groin injury
Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was removed from Game 4 of the ALCS after two-plus innings of work due to what the team described as a left groin injury. Cortes allowed only a single and a walk in his first two frames, but walked his first two batters of the third inning and then allowed a three-run homer to Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Cortes was replaced by Wandy Peralta after the Pena home run.
Yardbarker
Astros, Yankees Target 8:30 p.m. ET Start Time for Game 4 of ALCS
The start time is subject to change, and the game could potentially be delayed ten to 15 minutes, but all indications are that game four will be played Sunday night. The Yankees have had two games postponed already this postseason. Game two of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, Oct. 13, but was postponed to Friday, Oct. 14.
Down 3-0 in ALCS, Yanks turn to '04 Red Sox for inspiration
The New York Yankees have turned to an unusual source for inspiration: the 2004 Boston Red Sox
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Houston Astros Destroy the Yankees on Way to 5th World Series
HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Astros are going back to the world series! The following article is from the Houston Astros beat writer for MLB.com's Brian McTaggart: Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place. By now, the pumping bass of a boombox, the popping of champagne bottles and the craziness that comes with…
Golf Digest
Pedro Martinez trolled the New York Yankees back to the stone age following their ugly ALCS exit
Everybody hates the New York Yankees. You do. I do. Hell, this morning, after a limp four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, even Yankees fans do. For years, their sole perk was winning. Now they don’t even do that. But make no mistake, no one (and we mean NO ONE) hates the Yankees more than Pedro Martinez. Take it away, Petey.
