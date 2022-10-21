Charlie’s Take: Three points on the current state of the New York Yankees and the ALCS

If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO