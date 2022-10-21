Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
wibqam.com
Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully. Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed him they wanted to have a ceremonial marker unveiled at his grave.
wibqam.com
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a ball cap, army green hoodie, jeans and work boots.
Comments / 0