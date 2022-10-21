Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Houston Chronicle
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by...
Comments / 0