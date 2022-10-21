Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
UPS adjusted profit rises on higher parcel delivery prices
United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. The world's largest...
NASDAQ
UBS Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Lower Revenues, Costs Dip
UBS Group AG UBS reported third-quarter 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.73 billion, down 37.6% from the prior-year quarter. The company’s performance was affected by a fall in revenues and a decline in total net credit loss releases. Nonetheless, operating expenses decreased from the prior-year quarter. Performances...
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Danaher, Comcast & Starbucks
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. In today's Research Daily, we provide the updated Q3 earnings season scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Danaher Corporation (DHR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports...
NASDAQ
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35.56%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Qualtrics Stock Surges on Earnings Beat and 2022 Guidance Increases
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday. Shares gained 10.7% in Monday's after-hours trading session. The market's positive initial reaction can be attributed to the quarter's revenue and earnings beating Wall Street's...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NASDAQ
Cadence (CADE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
Cadence Bank CADE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. However, the bottom line rose 13% year over year. The company's results were backed by significant growth in net interest revenues and fee income. The balance sheet position was...
NASDAQ
Shutterstock (SSTK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Shutterstock (SSTK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.26%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2022: WEBR, AAN, CCK
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.1%. In company news, Weber (WEBR) streaked more than 30% higher after saying it received a non-binding buyout proposal from BDT...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: EnPro Industries (NPO) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects EnPro Industries (NPO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Increased Activity
Halliburton Company HAL reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 60 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents and improving from the year-ago profit of 28 cents. The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions and came in spite of the company’s exit from Russia.
NASDAQ
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 10.9%.
NASDAQ
Pentair plc (PNR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Pentair plc (PNR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.45%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Capital City Bank (CCBG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Capital City Bank (CCBG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A...
NASDAQ
Simmons First National (SFNC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Simmons First National (SFNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for American Tower (AMT) in Q3 Earnings?
American Tower Corporation AMT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Oct 27. While the company’s revenues are likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share are expected to have declined. In the last quarter, American Tower surpassed adjusted FFO...
NASDAQ
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales View Down
Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 9%. However, the bottom-line figure dropped 4% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.26 due to the absence of a prior year tax benefit and lower pension income.
NASDAQ
Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q3 Earnings?
Illumina ILMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed in one, the average beat being 20.10%.
Comments / 0