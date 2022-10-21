ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS

If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Bob Costas has very strong words on Astros' dominance over Yankees

The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
MIAMI, FL
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros sweep New York Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons after a dominant run through the American League playoffs. Dusty Baker's squad is now 7–0 in the 2022 playoffs. The Astros...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Yankees think bad luck plagued them in Houston. That's not the problem

After their 3-2 defeat in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino vented. He allowed the game's pivotal hit in the third inning, a three-run shot by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The ball left Bregman's bat at 91.8 mph, a low speed for a home run. But Bregman yanked the pitch to his pull side, and the ball came to rest in the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park, which, for pitchers, is one of the most notorious short porches in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker

The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
MIAMI, FL
Fox 32 Chicago

2022 World Series teed up: Bryce Harper, Phillies to face Astros

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball's biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia Phillies,...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Continues To Back A Top Veteran

With the ALCS shifting to the Bronx Zoo, the New York Yankees find themselves in desperate straits. They head home trailing 2-0 and now sit just two losses away from going home for the winter. One of the biggest problems for the Yankees has been their offense. Outside of Harrison...
BRONX, NY
