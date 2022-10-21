The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO