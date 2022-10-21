Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS
If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Houston Chronicle
Bob Costas has very strong words on Astros' dominance over Yankees
The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.
World Series to feature Phillies, postseason’s biggest surprise, vs. high-flying Astros
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball’s biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia...
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
YES Network’s Michael Kay points finger for ‘heartbreaking’ loss to Astros
The New York Yankees’ season has come to a close. The Bronx Bombers had their sights set on a World Series stint but unraveled and quickly lost the American League Championship Series in four games. The Houston Astros will advance while the Yankees stay home and ponder what went wrong.
Astros take apparent shot at Yankees via social media
The Houston Astros still have to win two more games to finish off the New York Yankees in the ALCS. However, they’re still feeling confident enough to take an apparent shot at their foe on social media. The Astros posted a recap video of their Game 2 win on...
Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
The Yankees Didn’t Lose to the Astros Because of an Open Roof
Last night’s game should have been thrilling. The two best teams in the American League playing in one of the highest-stakes games of the season. A win for the Astros meant the Yankees would be in a difficult 0–2 hole; a win for the Yankees would’ve tied the series, 1–1, and ...
KHOU
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros sweep New York Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons after a dominant run through the American League playoffs. Dusty Baker's squad is now 7–0 in the 2022 playoffs. The Astros...
theScore
Yankees think bad luck plagued them in Houston. That's not the problem
After their 3-2 defeat in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino vented. He allowed the game's pivotal hit in the third inning, a three-run shot by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The ball left Bregman's bat at 91.8 mph, a low speed for a home run. But Bregman yanked the pitch to his pull side, and the ball came to rest in the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park, which, for pitchers, is one of the most notorious short porches in the game.
KENS 5
Astros heading to World Series for 2nd straight year
Houston swept New York in the ALCS. Jeemy Pena was named the MVP.
Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker
The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
2022 World Series teed up: Bryce Harper, Phillies to face Astros
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball's biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia Phillies,...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
Yardbarker
Aaron Boone Continues To Back A Top Veteran
With the ALCS shifting to the Bronx Zoo, the New York Yankees find themselves in desperate straits. They head home trailing 2-0 and now sit just two losses away from going home for the winter. One of the biggest problems for the Yankees has been their offense. Outside of Harrison...
