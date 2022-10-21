ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Loved ones mourn the victims of the crash on the 198, and the 16 year old driver is released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
Forestville Man Accused Of Rape

FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old Forestville man is accused of rape, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Florian Odebralski, who lives on Mixer Road in Forestville, on Tuesday. Odebralski is accused of...
Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
