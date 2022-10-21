Read full article on original website
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Hopkins Street and possession of an illegal gun in a separate incident.
Man accused of killing wife, leaving children with body pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of strangling his wife to death last summer and leaving their young children home with her body pleaded guilty Tuesday. Ahmed Ali, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the Aug. 1, 2021 death of Arbay Chivala, 23, at a home on Argo Park.
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Allegany County man pleads guilty to charges in the slaying of his parents
BELMONT, N.Y. — William Larson Jr. has pleaded guilty to counts of Murder and Manslaughter in connection with the deaths of his parents in November 2019. William Larson, 67, and his wife Lisa, 50, were shot with a rifle in the driveway of their home on Courtney Hollow Road in West Clarksville on November 5 of that year.
Loved ones mourn the victims of the crash on the 198, and the 16 year old driver is released from custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
Forestville Man Accused Of Rape
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old Forestville man is accused of rape, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Florian Odebralski, who lives on Mixer Road in Forestville, on Tuesday. Odebralski is accused of...
3 arrested after alleged Hutch Tech threat
Buffalo police say they were alerted of a message posted online on Oct. 19 that threatened a student.
Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death
Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
Man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing on Kilhoffer Street
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing on Kilhoffer Street in December 2020.
Parolee accused of making death threats over toilet paper at Geneva business
Geneva, N.Y. — A parolee is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill workers at an Ontario County business because he was dissatisfied with a toilet paper purchase. Police responded Sunday to a business on Exchange Street in Geneva for a report of an irate, intoxicated...
Buffalo police identify the four people killed in rollover crash on Route 33
Buffalo police have identified the four people that were killed in a rollover crash on Route 33 on Monday.
Niagara Falls man found guilty of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
His co-defendant in the robbery pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.
Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured
Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
Rochester parolee charged for armed car-jacking
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
Missing 13-year-old found
A statewide missing child alert has been issued following a request from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
Buffalo man sentenced after defrauding bank through unauthorized transactions
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in jail.
Police investigating Schwartz Street Stabbing
Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes.
