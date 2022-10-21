ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Soldotna City Council To Address Parker Appointment

The Soldotna City Council will vote to approve Resolution 2022-046 approving Mayor Paul Whitney’s appointment of Council Member Lisa Parker as Vice Mayor for the City of Soldotna at the Soldotna City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25th at the Soldotna City Hall. The proposed resolution...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce

Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
Kenai Senior Center Cone Memorial Trust Established In Honor Of Tamara Cone

The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance to establish the Kenai Senior Center Cone Memorial Trust and direct all proceeds received from the Tamara Diane Cone Testamentary Trust as a Residual Beneficiary. Kenai City Mayor Brian Gabriel commented on his appreciation of the Cone Family;. “The generosity of the Cone...
KENAI, AK
Two Vehicle Collision Closed Sterling Highway Monday

Alaska State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway, north of Lily Lake, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision closed the Sterling Highway for several hours. Trooper’s investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza, driven by Griffin Powley-Webb, age 28 of Anchorage, had crossed...
ANCHORAGE, AK
1 dead, 1 injured in Sterling car crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the Sterling Highway, which left one dead and another with serious injuries. On Monday at 1:40 pm, Alaska State Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway. Investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza,...
STERLING, AK
Childhood Cancer Awareness Week Recognized By KPB

The Kenai Peninsula Borough through a proclamation affirmed by Borough Mayor Mike Navarre, will recognized the week of October 23rd through October 29th, 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Week on the Kenai Peninsula. The KPB proclamation illuminates the American Cancer Fund for Children and Kids Cancer Connection report that cancer...
Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out

The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
NIKISKI, AK
State Troopers searching for Soldotna man, considered armed and dangerous

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The search is ongoing for a Soldotna man who state troopers said was seen leaving the property of a house that was fully engulfed in flames. On Saturday at 11:58 pm, state troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna fully ingulfed in flames.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Peninsula Teams Face Statewide Field In Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament

A full Friday of pool play and a Saturday of bracket play at the Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament produced positive results for Kenai, SoHi and Nikiski in the final, statewide volleyball tournament before the upcoming conference tournaments for high school volleyball. The Dimond Lynx win the 2022 Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament with...
KENAI, AK
Brown Bears Sweep Last Place Wisconsin Windigo

The Kenai River Brown Bears, in their second home weekend series, took two from the first-year Wisconsin Windigo in North American Hockey League action at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The Brown Bears added a pair of victories and four points to their Midwest Division leading 23 points and improved...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Kardinal Volleyball Records Non-Conference Win Over Stars

SoHi invited the Kenai Kardinal volleyball team to join in the celebration of SoHi Senior Night; Kenai then celebrated its undefeated, head-to-head season on the Stars home court with a 3-1 non-conference match victory on Tuesday at Soldotna High School. Kenai 3 – SoHi 1. Even mid-way through the...
KENAI, AK
Peninsula Ice Challenge Opens Hockey Season For Stars & Kards

The 2022 Peninsula Ice Challenge Hockey Tournament features three days of competition in split venues to open the high school hockey season for the Soldotna Stars and Kenai Kardinals. The Soldotna Regional Sports Complex (SRSC) and the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility (Kenai Ice) will host games with SoHi, Kenai, Tri-Valley and...
SOLDOTNA, AK

