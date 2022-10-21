Hendrick Health kicked up its heels with the annual "Bunco for Breast Cancer" tournament Tuesday at the Taylor County Expo Center.

This year's theme was "Bunco Prom Night," which was billed as everyone's second chance at prom.

There were multiple eras represented, from the groovy '70s to the scary '70s, Flappers from the '20s (did they even have proms back then? Who cares, just go with it.), grunge rockers from the '90s and punk rockers from the '80s.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the tournament benefits the Hope Fund at Hendrick.

The program was. created in 2001 to provide mammogram screenings, diagnostics, and breast ultrasounds at no cost for those who can't afford them.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Bunco brings in big bucks at Hendrick's annual tournament