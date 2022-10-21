Read full article on original website
"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou" - Tennis fans react to Simona Halep doping ban
Simona Halep has been provisionally banned from tennis after testing positive for a banned and tennis fans were left stunned. The tennis community was turned upside down when the news about Halep's doping scandal came out. The Romanian player tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year with traces of it found after her US Open round one loss to Daria Snigur.
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
Ex-husband of Halep, Toni Iuruc responds after positive drugs test
Halep's ex-husband Toni Iuruc came to her defence explaining that Halep is obsessed with honour and would never do this. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance twice causing her to be provisionally suspended from the sport. She released a statement declaring a fight for the truth and her former husband has come to her defence explaining that she would never resort to such tactics.
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
"I support you 100% in this fight Simona, all the way through" - Mouratoglou breaks silence after Halep positive drugs test
Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence after Simona Halep was provisionally banned from tennis due to a banned substance. The French tennis coach partnered with Halep earlier this year leaving the tennis world stunned as he was supposed to be there for Serena's return. Mouratoglou was unhappy with the way Serena was handling her return and he opted to leave the arrangement to go coach Halep.
Coach Mouratoglou, BJK Cup team-mates, WTA peers offer Halep support after drugs suspension
Former world No 1 Simona Halep, who was provisionally suspended on Friday after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open, has received support from her coach and peers on the WTA Tour. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) announced on Friday that Halep had traces of Roxadustat,...
“She is a great player that I believe won through her own merits” - Cirstea hopes Halep fights for answers after positive test
Sorana Cirstea broke her silence on the suspension of Simona Halep expressing hope she clears her name and continues playing. Cirstea and Halep have never been the best of friends but there is a dose of respect there as they both come from the same country and are known, tennis players. Cirstea even admitted that they're not the best of friends she still hopes the situation resolves well for Halep.
"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test
Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August
Top Romanian tennis players stand with Halep amid positive drugs test: "I know how hard it is to make it to the top, especially when you come from a small country"
Fellow Romanian players have come out in support of Simona Halep who was provisionally banned from tennis after a positive doping test. Simona Halep was banned from tennis recently after her test came up positive for a banned substance. The former number one promised to fight for the truth and many have spoken out in her favour since then. A lot of them were fellow Romanian tennis players who shared their messages of support on social media.
