Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
GoLocalProv
Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters
James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
First Lady Jill Biden visiting RI Wednesday
Gov. Dan McKee's campaign spokesperson confirms the first lady will be visiting the capital city on Wednesday.
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Election 2022: Running red in a blue state, how GOP candidates face challenges in era of Trump
Anthony Amore is running for state auditor, an accounting job that, by its description, should have little or nothing to do with political affiliation. But very few candidates run as independents, fewer still win, and Amore is running as a Republican. In Leominster, a voter asked if Amore supported Donald...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Here’s what is on the 2022 Massachusetts election ballot
These are the statewide and federal candidates and ballot questions before Massachusetts voters this fall. Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on several open, major statewide races this fall, including in elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and auditor. Voters across the commonwealth are also tasked...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11
Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
GoLocalProv
RI Health Professional Reported Negative Toxicology Results to Drug Court—That Were Positive
A “chemical dependency professional” in Rhode Island has had her license suspended after reporting “negative” toxicology reports for a client to Family Treatment Drug Court — that were later determined to have been positive. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a consent order...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
educationplanetonline.com
Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps
If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
newportthisweek.com
Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization
A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
WCVB
Massachusetts dentists square off against insurers over Question 2
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — How much of the money from dental insurance premiums should be spent directly on your dental care? That's the core of Question 2, a ballot measure facing Massachusetts in this election. The issue has pitted dentists against insurance companies in a multi-million dollar effort to sway...
whatsupnewp.com
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Comments / 0